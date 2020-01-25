Anita Hassanandani Does Cutest Thing To Make TikTok Videos With Hubby Rohit; Watch

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are one of the most admired and loved couples in the television industry. The duo tied the knot in 2013 and has been setting #couplegoals for their fans ever since. They never shy away from sharing their adorable pictures on social media. Anita Hassanandani often posts TikTok videos for her fans, however, hubby Rohit Reddy is not always seen in those videos. The star recently shared the cutest TikTok video of the duo and the fans are going gaga over it.

Anita Hassanandani's adorable TikTok video with husband Rohit Reddy

The duo is extremely romantic and knows how to surprise each other in the sweetest way possible and their social media is proof of that. The actor often shares her TikTok videos and it seems that her husband does not like being in her videos. In pursuit of making her husband make a TikTok video with her, the star did the most hilarious thing. She caught him in a lift and started filming the video. Given the lack of space, Rohit Reddy failed to escape from the video this time.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Twin For Their Recent Photoshoot

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani Calls Karan Patel "family" In Her Post Dedicated To His Birthday

Anita previously shared another TikTok video with her husband. In the video, the couple is seen happily spinning around in each other's arms while a song that is playing in the background. The Naagin actor thanked her friend, Aditi Bhatia for capturing the moment for them.

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani has recently joined the Naagin universe again. While her entry has shocked her fans, they are also pretty excited to watch her in the show. The star will reprise her popular character Vish in Naagin 4 as well.

ALSO READ | Anita Hassanandani And Divyanka Tripathi's 'chicken' Connection

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 4' To See Comeback Of Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor Reveals With Insta Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.