'Naagin 4' To See Comeback Of Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor Reveals With Insta Post

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14 and has been a quite fixture on the TRP charts since then.

Now, it seems like the makers of Naagin 4 are leaving no stone unturned for the series’ success, as they have managed rope in actor Anita Hassanandani again to play a vital character. Ekta Kapoor, who bankrolls the show, made the news official with a recent Instagram post. Here are all the details.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Showcases Stunning Dance Moves In This Latest Video

Anita Hassanandani to be back on Naagin 4

Naagin 4 has been constantly creating headlines for its unique star cast and unusual story plot. Recently, the makers of the much-loved series revealed that Anita Hassanandani, who played the lead character in Naagin 3, will be making a comeback on the show.

Also Read | Naagin 4 New Promo Shows Nia Sharma Aka Brinda Turning Into A Serpent

Ekta Kapoor makes it official!

Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to make Anita Hassanandani's comeback to the show official. Kapoor posted a boomerang video featuring Anita in a Naagin get-up. Ekta Kapoor captioned the image as, "Guess who is back in #nagin !...#nagin-bhagyakazehreelakhel! @muktadhond @nikitadhond @anitahassanandani". Take a look at the post shared by Ekta Kapoor:

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Naagin' Song At Private Party, Watch Video

In an interview with a leading daily, Anita Hassanandani revealed that her character in Naagin 4 has many shades and will be mostly seen in a negative character. Speaking about her costume for Naagin 4, Anita Hassanandani revealed that getting ready for her character is a time-consuming affair, as it is easier to get ready for quintessential Hindi social dramas.

Furthermore, the actor added that she will pair her Naagin costume with an embroidered leather blouse and heavy jewellery.

Fans shower love for Naagin 4

#Naagin4

How pretty is Nayan 😍 her outfits and everything is awesome. The way she speaks I'm in love! @ektaravikapoor @MuktaDhond don't do injustice with Nayan for God sake!!! Bring the old Nayan back!! How you showed nayan in starting episode's and now there's huge change! — Nayan 🌟 (@jasminbhasinfan) January 18, 2020

"He has got 2 amazing heroines with him Nia & Jasmine both & I really hope kay unn teeno ki chemistry bohat dasu ho"

"I wish he makes his own difference, matlab alag level pe leykay jaye woh naagin 4 ko so I wish him all the best"

Meera Deosthale@meera1611 @veejay_k#naagin4 pic.twitter.com/SSP16BtWvr — Alizey (@helloheaven55) January 17, 2020

Also Read | From Mouni Roy To Nia Sharma, Here Are The Actors Who Played 'Naagin' In The Show

(Promo Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.