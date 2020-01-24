The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Naagin 4' To See Comeback Of Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor Reveals With Insta Post

Television News

The fourth season of Naagin series Naagin 4 premiered on December 14. Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed that Anita Hassanandani will make a comeback on the show.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
naagin 4

Naagin is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The fourth season of Naagin 4 premiered on December 14 and has been a quite fixture on the TRP charts since then.

Now, it seems like the makers of Naagin 4 are leaving no stone unturned for the series’ success, as they have managed rope in actor Anita Hassanandani again to play a vital character. Ekta Kapoor, who bankrolls the show, made the news official with a recent Instagram post. Here are all the details.

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' Actor Nia Sharma Showcases Stunning Dance Moves In This Latest Video

Anita Hassanandani to be back on Naagin 4

Naagin 4 has been constantly creating headlines for its unique star cast and unusual story plot. Recently, the makers of the much-loved series revealed that Anita Hassanandani, who played the lead character in Naagin 3, will be making a comeback on the show.

Also Read | Naagin 4 New Promo Shows Nia Sharma Aka Brinda Turning Into A Serpent

Ekta Kapoor makes it official!

Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to make Anita Hassanandani's comeback to the show official. Kapoor posted a boomerang video featuring Anita in a Naagin get-up. Ekta Kapoor captioned the image as, "Guess who is back in #nagin !...#nagin-bhagyakazehreelakhel! @muktadhond @nikitadhond @anitahassanandani". Take a look at the post shared by Ekta Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on

Also Read | Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin Groove To 'Naagin' Song At Private Party, Watch Video

In an interview with a leading daily, Anita Hassanandani revealed that her character in Naagin 4 has many shades and will be mostly seen in a negative character. Speaking about her costume for Naagin 4, Anita Hassanandani revealed that getting ready for her character is a time-consuming affair, as it is easier to get ready for quintessential Hindi social dramas.

Furthermore, the actor added that she will pair her Naagin costume with an embroidered leather blouse and heavy jewellery.

Fans shower love for Naagin 4

Also Read | From Mouni Roy To Nia Sharma, Here Are The Actors Who Played 'Naagin' In The Show

(Promo Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
"TUKDE-TUKDE GANG IN BOLLYWOOD"
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
PM SPEAKS TO BAL PURASKAR WINNERS
HC NOTICE TO JNU
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA