Anita Hassanandani's Kannada Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Anita Hassanandani is a popular face in the Indian television industry. The actor earned immense popularity for her role in the Ekta Kapoor-directorial Krishna Cottage. The actor is known for her roles in various TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin. Hassanandani's movie debut was with the Tamil film titled Varushamellam Vasantham, her Bollywood debut was in Basu Kumar's Kucch To Hai, while her Kannada film debut was in Veer Kannadiga, in the year 2004. Here are a few of Anita Hassanandani's Kannada movies that should be on your watchlist.

Veer Kannadiga

Veer Kannadiga is an action drama movie directed by Meher Ramesh. The film features Puneeth Rajkumar and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a man who protects a slum to keep its people safe from the negative elements. He also plots revenge against the criminals who killed his father. The movie is remade in Telugu titled Andhrawala. This is one of the best Kannada movies of Anita Hassanandani.

Gandugali Kumara Rama

Gandugali Kumara Rama is a 2006 biographical historical drama movie that is based on the life of Kumara Rama, who is considered to be the prince before the Vijayanagara Kingdom was established. The film is directed by H. R. Bhargava and produced by Anitha Pattabhiram. The movie features Shivarajkumar as the lead in dual roles along with Rambha, Laya and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles.

Huduga Hudugi

Huduga Hudugi is a comedy movie that is penned and directed by Indrajit Lankesh. The movie was released in the year 2010. The film features Dhyan and Lekha Washington in pivotal roles and other noted actors like Anita Hassanandani and Illeana D'Cruz. The movie is a love story that revolves around an attractive television anchor Sachin (Sameer Dattani) and a girl named Sonia (Lekha Washington).

Hassanandani last appeared in the movie Hero, which was released in the year 2015. It is a romantic action movie helmed by Nikhil Advani and co-written by Umesh Bist. The film features Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, and Aditya Pancholi in lead roles along with other notable stars.

