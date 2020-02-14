Anita Hassanandani's Movies That Are Currently Streaming On Netflix

Anita Hassanandani is a known face in the Indian television industry. The actor rose to fame after her role in Ekta Kapoor directorial Krishna Cottage. Anita Hassanandani is also known for her roles in the TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin. Her film debut was with the Tamil movie, Varushamellam Vasantham, while her Bollywood debut was in Basu-Kumar's Kucch To Hai in the year 2003. Check out Anita Hassanandani's movies that are currently streaming on the popular OTT platform, Netflix.

Krishna Cottage

Krishna Cottage is a horror drama directed by Santram Varma. The film released in the year 2014 stars Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar and Anita Hassanandani in the leading roles. The movie is about a group of collegians who take shelter in a mysterious Krishna Cottage for the night. The night turns into their worst nightmare as the cottage is haunted by a spirit. The film did average business at the Indian box office. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix and Hotstar.

Kucch To Hai

Kucch To Hai is Anita Hassanandani's another horror flick released in the year 2003. Directed by Anurag Basu and Anil V. Kumar, the film stars Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Anita Hassanandani, Yash Tonk, Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Moonmoon Sen in pivotal roles. Kucch To Hai is inspired by Urban Legend (1998), while it is a remake of the American horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997). Kucch To Hai is currently streaming on Netflix and Hotstar.

Koi Aap Sa

Koi Aap Sa was initially titled Koi Aap Sa: But Lovers Have to Be Friends. It is a romantic drama helmed by Partho Mitra. Alongside, Anita Hassanandani, Koi Aap Sa also stars Aftab Shivdasani, Dipannita Sharma in lead roles. The 2005's release is a story of three friends who get into a love triangle situation.

