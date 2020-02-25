Anita Hassanandani's Stunning Outfits Are Apt For This Wedding Season; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The actor starred in several television shows and films. She gained much popularity when she starred in Krishna Cottage. The actor is currently starring in the hit television show, Naagin 4.

Apart from her career as an actor, Anita Hassanandani is an avid social media user. She often uploads pictures of her red carpet looks. Along with that, Anita also shares blissful vacation pictures too. The actor also makes heads turn with her sartorial choices. Since the wedding season isn't over yet, here’s taking a look at Anita Hassanandani’s outfits that are perfect for this wedding season.

Anita Hassanandani's outfits that are perfect for a wedding reception

Anita Hassanandani opted for a royal blue saree with dark blue shimmery border and satin blouse. The actor looked stunning as she opted for dewy makeup, statement earrings and curly hair.

Anita Hassanandani opted for an olive green co-ord set. The actor completed the look with a long similar colour jacket. Anita opted for radiant makeup, wavy hair, and statement earrings.

Anita Hassanandani opted for a dark green gown. The upper part of the gown had floral embroidery on it. Anita looked stunning as she opted for dangler earrings, dewy makeup and messy hair.

The actor opted for a shimmery purple saree. She added a twist to the blouse as she gave a quirky effect to it. She opted for purple earrings, ring, minimal makeup and sleek hair.

Anita Hassanandani wore a blue and golden sheer saree and a simple golden coloured blouse. She looked stunning as she opted for dewy makeup, statement earrings and messy hair.

Image courtesy: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

