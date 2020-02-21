Anita Hassanandani's Instagram Is Full Of Cute Posts With Her Pet Dog; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is known for her prominent roles in many television shows. The actor rose to fame after her role in Ekta Kapoor directorial Krishna Cottage. The horror film was highly appreciated by the fans and critics. Currently, she is playing the role of Vishakha in the famous supernatural thriller Naagin 4. The TV actor is very active on social media and likes to keep her fans updated with her life. Anita Hassanandani keeps posting adorable pictures with her pet dog. She owns an adorable beagle dog whose name is Mowgli.

Anita Hassanandani photos and videos with her dog Mowgli:

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani's show Naagin 4 is being very well received by the audience. The show has received an overwhelming response since its announcement. After 3 successful seasons of the show, Naagin 4 is also breaking the TRP records with its latest episodes that have left the audience curious. Anita Hassanandani's fans are enjoying her role on the show.

