Anita Hassanandani Goes On Vacation With Husband Amid Pregnancy Rumours; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in the hills with many of her industry friends. The actor also took to her Instagram to post pictures from the same. This news, however, comes amid pregnancy rumours of Hassanandani. Here's what this is about.

Anita Hassanandani goes on vacation amid pregnancy rumours

Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from her vacation. Accompanying her on the trip are Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'sSouza, Sobha De, Ridhi Dogra, husband Rohit Reddy and Mushtaq Sheikh. Anita has shared a beautiful picture from the lush green locale and also made sure to keep her fashion game on point. A few pictures also had Rohit Reddy in them.

In the first picture, Anita Hassanandani was clad in a printed kaftan and she added the caption, "Holiday after forevaaaa!

Yaaaayyyyy 😍". The second is a closeup of Anita dressed in a purple outfit with the caption, "Feeling like a model in one of my absolute fav colour 🌈". The third is another closeup of hers while the fourth shows Anita engaging in an adorable pose with her husband. The caption reads "The only irritating human on earth I love 😂🤣😂🤣".

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Goes For Getaway With Anita Hassanandani & Other Stars To 'seek Calm Inside'

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Shares Rohit Reddy’s Achievement, Says She Got 'extremely Lucky'

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Shares BTS Pictures Of Crew In PPE Suits From The Sets Of 'Naagin 4'

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Recreates Iconic DDLJ Scene With Hilarious Twist; See Video

This vacation of Anita Hassanandani with her husband, Rohit Reddy and girl gang comes amid pregnancy rumours. Although the Naagin 4 actor did not confirm the news yet, there have been many hints especially social media posts, to indicate that she might become a mother soon. However, for now, she seems to be enjoying her time in the lush green mountains surrounded by her friends and family.

Others had also taken to their Instagram account to share pictures from the vacation. Ekta Kapoor, Krystal D'Souza and Ridhi Dogra posted beautiful pictures with their girl gang. Take a look here:

Also Read: 'Naagin 4' Actor Anita Hassanandani On Her Role: 'My Character Has Exhausted Her Run'

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Anita Hassanandani Looks Gorgeous As A South Indian Bride

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Or Mouni Roy: Who Styled Pastel Yellow Saree Better?

Anita Hassanandani is popular for her role in Naagin 4. However, she has worked in many movies like Kuch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, Sukran, Yeh Dil, Samurai, Ragini MMS 2, Hero and many more. She has also worked in a number of telly serials like MTV Fannah, Teri Meri Love Stories, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani Gives Glimpse Of Her Striking Transformation From 'KSKS' To 'Naagin 4'

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani's Reaction When Someone Asks 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'; See Pics

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Goes For Getaway With Anita Hassanandani & Other Stars To 'seek Calm Inside'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.