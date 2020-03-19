Anita Hassanandani’s Adorable Pictures That Are Totally Relatable; Check Them Out

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry. She made her acting debut with the daily soap, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). Her debut film was the Tamil movie, Varushamellam Vasantham. In 2003, she played Anjali Nanda in the serial, Kkavyanjali.

In the same year, she stepped into Bollywood with Basu-Kumar,'s Kucch To Hai (2003). Since 2013, she is commonly known for portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also portrayed Naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3.

Today, Anita Hassanandani is not only a well-established TV actor but also an internet sensation. Having 5 million followers, Anita always makes sure to them entertained. Here are pictures that show Anita Hassanandani’s goofy side. Read ahead to know-

Anita Hassanandani’s goofy pictures

Anita Hassanandani is seen having a samosa with one hand and holding the plate with samosa and chips in the other. She has worn a silver saree with bold makeup. Anita has left her hair open.

The actor is seen drooling over a glass of strawberry milkshake, with whipped cream on top. She is wearing a black and yellow top, with golden hoop earrings. She has tied her front hair and left them all open at the back.

Anita Hassanandani is seen pouting in an adorable picture, with her husband, Rohit Reddy. She has worn a blue summer dress with an ochre shrug that has a white floral print on it. She has left her hair open, wearing a bandana, and has applied no makeup.

Anita Hassanandani is seen sipping on a glass of wine, with her father-in-law, who also has a glass of beer in his hand. She has worn a black dress and has a blue nail paint on. She has tied her hair in a messy pony-tail.

