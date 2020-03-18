Anita Hassanandani Shells Out Style Tips On How To Rock A Bandana; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known face in the Indian television industry and has acted in multilingual films and serials. Her first role was in the serial Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001). Her Bollywood debut was in Basu-Kumar,'s Kucch To Hai (2003). Since 2013, she was commonly known for portraying Shagun Arora in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

She also portrayed the Naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3. Anita is also known for her great fashion sense, and along with being awarded for her acting skills, the actor has also received awards and much appreciation for the way she dresses up and carries herself. Here are times when Anita Hassananadni rocked the bandana look perfectly. Read ahead to know about it-

Times when Anita Hassanandani rocked the bandana look

Anita Hasanandani is seen posing in a white sleeveless dress. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look and worn a red bandana on top. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look.

Anita Hassanandani has worn a sky blue colour tube dress, with an ochre colour shrug with white floral prints. She has left her hair open, giving them a messy look, and worn a yellow colour bandana with white prints on it. She has applied no makeup.

Anita Hassanandani has worn a sky blue colour two-piece pant-suite. She has left her hair open and worn an orange and green bandana. She has completed the look by applying no makeup.

Anita Hassanandani has clicked the perfect selfie in a black blazer. She has left her hair open and worn a red bandana. She has applied natural makeup.

