Ankita Konwar Reminisces The Day She Enjoyed A Walk In Rains With Her Mom-in-law; See Pics

Milind Soman's better half Ankita Konwar took to Instagram on August 1 and shared a few throwback pictures with her mother-in-law, Usha Soman from their weekend getaway. In the pictures, Ankita Konwar and Usha Soman can be seen walking on a picturesque road surrounded by greenery, right in the lap of nature.

Ankita Konwar posts a picture with Usha Soman on Instagram

Anikta Konwar is close to her mother-in-law, Usha Soman. She regularly posts pictures with her as well as her husband Milind Soman. On August 1, she posted a beautiful picture on Instagram with her mother-in-law with a cute caption that reads, "I was enjoying the rain on our walk while my MIL was worried about her saree. I think it's quite evident on the pictures too. Sigh! This place has a piece of my heart. Back to the boring city now" (sic).

In the picture, Usha Soman is wearing an elegant blue saree with a border. Ankita Konwar, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a lime dress which is paired with casual flats and she looks beautiful as ever.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Last month, Ankita celebrated her mother-in-law's 81st birthday. Her birthday post for her mother-in-law on Instagram proves where the couple gets their fitness motivation from. On the occasion of Usha Soman's 81st birthday, her doting daughter-in-law took to Instagram to share adorable pictures from their birthday celebration yesterday and penned a heartfelt note for her. In her caption, the model revealed that Usha went scuba diving last year in Bali and was supposed to try bungee jumping in Zambia this year.

Not so long ago, the duo also celebrated Mother's Day on their rooftop with homemade cashew cookies, sandwiches and banana walnut bread. Giving fans a sneak peek into their Mother's Day celebration, Ankita called it a 'little terrace picnic' and wrote, "We celebrated Mother’s Day on our rooftop like this. Everything homemade! Tea and cashew cookies by me, sandwiches (including the mayonnaise used in it) by @milindrunning and banana walnut bread by @somanusha A little terrace picnic".

