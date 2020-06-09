Ankita Konwar Shares Selfie With Milind Soman, Says “there Goes My Heart”

Milind Soman announced his marriage to Ankita Konwar two years back, in 2018. The two have been shedding couple goals since then. As they quarantine together, the fitness enthusiasts have been sharing several pictures of what they have been up to during this time. Recently, Ankita Konwar shared yet another adorable selfie with Milind Soman that has been garnering popularity among their fans. Read on:

Ankita Konwar shares selfie with Milind Soman

Both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar do not shy away from showcasing their love for each other on social media. In a recent post on social media, Ankita Konwar shared an adorable selfie with her husband, Milind Soman. She even wrote, “Ah there goes my heart” along with the picture. The couple looked adorable as they smiled for the camera.

Take a look at Ankita Konwar’s post here:

(Image Source: Ankita Konwar Instagram)

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018 in Alibaug in a low-key affair. The couple had only invited a set group of close friends and family for the wedding. In a previous interview for an advertisement commercial, Ankita Konwar had revealed that she and Milind Soman have an age difference of 26 years. She also mentioned that age is just a number. Ankita Konwar further added that although it is cliché to say, it is quite true when it comes to them.

When their marriage raised a lot of eyebrows, both Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar had said that it is the society that has raised such barriers about marriage and love. The couple had concurred that such barriers should not exist. Everyone should be free to choose their partners based on their hearts, added the couple.

Talking about the first time when he saw Ankita Konwar, Milind Soman revealed that he was completely in awe of her. He had added that even though years have passed since then, the feeling still stays the same. Since then, the couple has been sharing several adorable pictures on social media, and fans have been loving them.

