Did Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Exchange Engagement Rings Amid Lockdown?

The Pavitra Rishta fame, Ankita Lokhande has always made headlines for her relationship status ever since she broke up with Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Ankita has successfully moved on from Sushant and is currently dating businessman Vicky Jain for quite a few years now. But, according to recent reports by several online portals, the love birds exchanged engagement rings amid lockdown.

Did Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get engaged?

For quite a while, several reports regarding Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's engagement are making the rounds on the internet after Ankita shared a photograph on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen flaunting an engagement ring along with her million-dollar smile. Now, if the reports of multiple media portals are to be believed, the power couple has gotten engaged to each amid lockdown. However, neither of them has confirmed the news and these are mere speculations.

Not so long ago, the actor shared a romantic photograph with Vicky on her Instagram handle by penning down a heartfelt poem for the love of her life. In the poem shared by her, Ankita expressed how Vicky fills all the voids in her bad times and how they successfully managed to evolve out of the "shallow". The caption of her post read,

"Tell me somethin', girl

Are you happy in this modern world?

Or do you need more?

Is there somethin' else you're searchin' for?

I'm falling

In all the good times I find myself

Longin' for change

And in the bad times I fear myself

Tell me something, boy

Aren't you tired tryin' to fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I'm falling

In all the good times I find myself

Longing for a change

And in the bad times I fear myself

I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I'll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us

We're far from the shallow now

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

We're far from… "

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita Lokhande set foot in the Hindi Film industry with the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The period-drama featured Ankita in a pivotal role as Jhalkari Bai. Apart from Manikarnika, Ankita also starred in the superhit action-drama Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor is reportedly in talks with several filmmakers about her upcoming film.

