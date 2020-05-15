Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita Lokhande's 'Pavitra Rishta' To Make A Comeback On Television

Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta is ready to make a grand comeback after 11 years. The Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's television soap opera gained popularity in 2009. Kapoor announced its rerun on her official Instagram handle.

Ekta Kapoor announces the rerun of Pavitra Rishta

Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to social media and reposted a photo from Alt Balaji’s Instagram. She shared a video clip from the popular show and confirmed that it has made its way back to the screens. However, Ekta Kapoor removed the Instagram post from her page after a few hours due to unknown reasons.

Pavitra Rishta's star cast

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta ruled the TRP charts during its run. As per reports, Pavitra Rishta marked the acting debut of the duo. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande on-screen chemistry won many hearts and they went on to become of the most talked-about couples in the industry.

Besides starring Rajput and Lokhande, it also featured Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Mrinalini Tyagi, Shruti Kanwar, Karan Veer Mehra, Ruhee Bagga, and Ankit Narang in pivotal roles. Pavitra Rishta concluded in 2014 after airing its 1400 episodes on the channel.

The plot of Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta

Pavitra Rishta revolves around a down and out car mechanic, Manav Deshmukh, who falls in love with a less-educated homemaker, Archana Karanjkar. While fighting obstacles, the duo gets married and Manav finds a stable job to feed his family. However, Savita Tai, Manav’s mother creates issues between them, leading to their relationship falling apart. According to reports, Pavitra Rishta was dubbed and broadcast in different countries including South Africa, New Zealand, Bulgaria, among others.

Shows rerunning amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Nowadays, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput are quite busy with their respective Bollywood careers. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, various shows are marking their comeback to the screens. From Shrimaan Shrimati, Ramayan, Hum Paanch, Mahabharat, to Vishnu Puran, popular shows are giving viewers a nostalgic moment.

