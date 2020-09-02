Ankita Lokhande Performs 'last Aarti' For Ganpati Bappa On Anant Chaturdashi

Bollywood actor Ankita Lokhande has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full swing. She has been simultaneously sharing pictures and videos from her celebrations, with her fans on social media. Ankita Lokhande shared a bunch of videos of her 'last aarti' on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. Take a look at the videos of the actor enjoying her 'last aarti' on Anant Chaturdashi.

Ankita Lokhande's last Ganpati aarti

Ankita Lokhande was seen singing 'aartis' with her family at her home in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a simple purple Kurti, with absolutely no makeup and her hair tied in a simple ponytail. She was seen enjoying herself throughout the rituals. After the aarti, Akita Lokhande's family picked up the Ganpati idol and proceeded for the visarjan rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Since the lockdown has restricted people from gathering outside and maintaining social distancing, Ankita Lokhande's family decided to immerse the Ganpati Idol at home. They filled a small bucket with some water and immersed the idol at home.

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande also held a 'Haldi Kumkum' ceremony at her house, on the occasion Ganpati. The ceremony was attended by a few of her friends from the industry, including Kashmera Shah. Ankita Lokhande also shared pictures in various traditional outfits, that she donned during the Ganpati festival.

In other news, Ankita Lokhande has been standing firmly with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. She was amongst the few actors who urged for a CBI probe, following his death. Through her social media posts, the actor is also actively making clarifications on the allegations made on her.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande made her debut with the Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She portrayed a key role of Jhalkaribai in the historic period drama. She was also seen in the film Baaghi 3, alongside actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

