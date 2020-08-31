Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpses Of Her Quality Time With Her Pet Dog; Watch Clips Here

Ankita Lokhande recently posted a series of videos where she is seen cuddling with her dog. In the videos, her dog is seen sitting on a chair as she moves the rolling chair. The actor is also seen cuddling with her dog as she squishes its face and also calls it her son. The actor also adorable asks it to say hello to the camera.

In one of the videos, Ankita’s dog is also seen playing with her mother while she captures her. Her fur ball is also seen enjoying Ankita Lokhande’s company as he playfully rolls around on the chair and roams around the house while she candidly captures it. Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram stories.

Ankita Lokhande's pink saree look

On August 29, Ankita Lokhande posted a picture in a beautiful pink saree, winning over the hearts of her fans, again. She completed her look with mascara lashed eyes and pink lip colour. Not to miss the bindi which enhanced her look. Ankita Lokhande posted the pictures with a caption that spoke about women being strong.

Her caption said that women cry over little things, but handle problems in life with a smile, further adding a hashtag power of women. Fans in huge number praised Ankita Lokhande for her look and also showered love with heart emojis.

Previously, she had posted pictures from the Gauri Ganpati mandap that had been set up at home. In the pictures, she was seen dressed in proper Maharashtrian attire while she celebrated the special day. She also mentioned with the pictures that her faith was strong, with a hashtag speaking about her devotion.

The pictures received a lot of love from the fans as they complimented her look in the traditional attire. Have a look at the pictures from Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram here.

On the work front

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame when she started appearing in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, along with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She later appeared in several other TV shows and made her debut in Bollywood with the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, Ankita Lokhande played the character of Jhalkaribai in the film. She also starred in the film Baaghi 3 along with actors Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Shraddha Kapoor.

