Ankita Lokhande Romances Vicky Jain, Fans Find A Sushant Singh Rajput Connection

Television actor Ankita Lokhande rose to fame after her stint in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, the actor has come a long way. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from their celebration of Holi yesterday i.e. on March 10, 2020.

In the pictures, Ankita Lokhande can be seen all smeared in various colours. She was accompanied by her beau Vicky Jain and other friends. Have a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Holi celebration here:

In one of the pictures shared by her, Ankita Lokhande is seen getting very close to Vicky Jain. The duo looks extremely happy while hanging out with each other. However, few fans yet think that Ankita Lokhande looks good only with Sushant Singh Rajput. For the uninitiated, romance sparked between Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. Later the duo drifted apart and broke up.

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande’s picture with Vicky Jain here:

Here’s how fans are reacting:

Ankita Lokhande’s professional front

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande’s latest release was Baaghi 3. Along with Ankita Lokhande, the movie starred Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed the movie was jointly is jointly bankrolled under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studious.

