Ankita Lokhande Shares Snippets From Dance Session; Flaunts No Make-up Face

On December 3, 2020, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of adorable pictures of herself from her dance session for an award show with celebrity and fashion photographer Tanmay Khutal. She is seen in stills while flaunting her several dance moves and looked adorable as she posed smiling for the camera. Many of her fans complimented the beauty and wrote lovely comments.

Ankita Lokhande shares glimpses from her dance session

In the pictures, Ankita can be seen wearing a striped black and white t-shirt with black yoga pants. Ankita flaunted her natural beauty as she wore no makeup. Her hair was tied in a ponytail braid. She captioned the post as, “Stand beside me. And we can behold the beauty of the world together. @imtanmaykhutal”.

Many of her fans were drooling over her dance look. They were quick enough to like and drop lovely comments. A fan wrote, “Will always stand beside you and try to make this world worth living for. My dancing, my Rockstar. Waiting for your performance. All the love and blessings to you. Keep shining, keep Rocking, keep flying”. Another fan commented, “You’re stunning Ankita ma’am” with red hearts. A user motivating her said, “Always beside you” with red hearts.

Ankita is very active on Instagram and frequently shares snippets from her daily life. On December 1, 2020, Ankita shared a throwback video of her dancing to the tunes of retro music. She captioned it as, “Retro me. One of my favourite performance” with a smiling face emoticon. Many of her fans appreciated her dancing skills. A fan wrote, “You look beautiful in this. And itz amazing to see you performing…. You are sweet actor, dancer and you look like Helen mam” with red hearts. Another one stated, “U r looking awsm di….” with fire and kissing face emoticon.

She recently shared a video on December 1, where her brother Arpan can be seen making lettuce wraps for lunch. She wrote, “I always wanted someone who can look after my diet and all these years actually was looking for one but I hv found my personal celebrity chef finally guys. Thanku @arpanlokhande32 for taking in charge of what I should eat and what not. Today’s lunch- lettuce wraps. It’s yummy ‘#celebritychef’, ‘#brotherandsister’, ‘#healthylifestyle’, ‘#healthyfood’, ‘arpanlokhande’, ‘#ankitalokhande’".

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

