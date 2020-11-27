Ankita Lokhande Posts Make-up Free Pic On Instagram, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to her Instagram and posted a naturally beautiful picture of herself. Ankita Lokhande's Instagram is filled with gorgeous photos of her while most of them are stylised by other designers and have her looking glamours for her shoots and occasions many of the pictures the actor posts are natural and make up free. Fans adore her for being herself on social media and posting her general makeup-free pictures. Check out her recent Instagram post here.

Ankita Lokhande posts make-up free picture

Ankita Lokhande grew to fame from the hit TV series Pavitra Rishta which came out a decade ago and the couple from the show still remain loved and unforgotten. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played the leads in this show and are one of the most loved TV duos ever. Ankita also acted in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi alongside Kangana Ranaut and was loved and appreciated for her role in the movie. Apart from being a talent and renowned actor, Ankita is quite loved for her true to yourself type of personality.

The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture while being in her natural element. She looked absolutely happy in this recent selfie she posted. Ankita can be seen in a yellow T-shirt smiling at the ground. She chose a no make look and still managed to look pretty in this picture. She took to caption and expressed her motive behind the picture being, even if she's not perfect, she is always herself. It is a popular quote used which we're sure you've heard of before. See her Instagram picture and caption here.

While most actors don't post a lot of make-up free pictures of themselves and don't like to share their off-camera looks, Ankita Lokhande makes an exception. Ankita Lokhande's Instagram has seen a lot of makeup-free looks of the actor and here are some pictures of the actor. Check out these series of pictures she posted on November 8, Ankita can be seen wearing a pink T-shirt posing candidly. She took to her caption to take a pool on whether she should get a haircut or not.

IMAGE CREDITS: @lokhandeankita IG

