Ankita Lokhande Spends Quality Time With Her Pets, Calls Them 'mamma's Boys'; Watch

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle on November 5 to share an adorable video with her dogs. The Pavitra Rishta actor is seen playing and feeding her dogs as they sit down listening to her. In the caption, the actor called her dogs 'the best' and added '#scotchhatchi #brothers #myboys #mammasboy' with a winking face, red heart, heart eye face and blue heart emoticons.

Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with her dogs

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Drapes Gorgeous Red Saree For Karwa Chauth 2020 Celebration; Watch Video

In the video, the actor is also seen playing around with ‘her boys’ after feeding them food. She opted for a grey tracksuit. Both of her furballs are seen enjoying Ankita’s company as they playfully run around the house and sit on the chair. Seeing the video, many of her fans commented with red heart emoticons and called her dogs 'lovely babies'.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Wishes 'one & Only Mr. Lokhande' A Happy Birthday

Ankita: "Mere do anmol ratan ek hai scotchi toh ek hatchi"

Ankita often shares posts featuring her pet dogs on social media. In her another video shared on September 8, 2020, she is seen massaging her dogs and playing around with them. She looked pretty in a black and white kurti. She captioned the picture as, “Mere do Anmol Ratan ek hai scotchi toh ek hatchi.” Several fans commented with red hearts and lovely comments. A user commented, “How cute dii… Looking pretty…with ur scotchi nd hatchi… Miss u Dii come back wirth any new project… Love u a lot…” with three red emoticons.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Gets Nostalgic Seeing Old Sarees Of 'Archana' From 'Pavitra Rishta'

Ankita shares glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebration

In her recent post, Ankita is seen celebrating Karwa Chauth. She draped a red saree featuring golden prints by Anuradha Khurana and shared a series of pictures and videos on her Insta. She is seen in red lipstick and highlighted her eyes with black kohl. In her caption, she wished her fans a Happy Karwa Chauth and thanked Anuradha Khurana for the saree she is wearing.

Television actor Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with Balaji Telefilms' daily soap Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. Ankita began her film career with the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is seen playing Jhalkaribai in the movie. She then appeared in action thriller Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan in 2019. Ankita is popular for her roles in series like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan ke, Ekk Thi Naayka, and Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 4.

Image Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Tells 'soulmate' Vicky Jain She Loves Him; Posts A Romantic Sepia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.