Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Picture From Her Show 'Pavitra Rishta'

Actor Ankita Lokhande is a prominent figure in television. She made her acting debut in Pavitra Rishta. Recently, the actor shared a throwback photo of her from one of the scenes from Pavitra Rishta. Take a look at the photo.

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from one of the scenes of her from her debut serial Pavitra Rishta. The photo was originally shared by a fan-club of the serial. The photo is from one of the scenes that Ankita Lokhande shared with Sushant Singh Rajput, her co-star in the serial. She shared the photo with the song Dard-E-Dil Ki Sifarish playing in the background.

In the photo, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput are standing in the rain. Ankita shot to fame because of her performance in the serial. Lokhande’s role in Pavitra Rishta was widely loved by the audience. Ankita Lokhande’s role in Pavitra Rishta established her as a talented actor in the industry. She played the female lead called Archana in the serial. Pavitra Rishta aired on Zee TV.

Ankita Lokhande then went on to star in the serial Ek Thhi Naayka. This was a horror drama serial that aired on Life OK. Ankita has also participated in many reality television shows. She was seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Comedy Circus, and India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj.

Ankita ventured into movies with her role as Jhalkari Bai in the 2019 period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She then went to star in the 2020 action drama film Baaghi 3. She has also won many awards and accolades for her performances in Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She often shares photos from her personal and professional life on social media. Her pet dogs Scotch and Hatchi often make it to her Instagram feed. She posts videos and photos of feeding them and having fun with them. She also shares photos of her with her longtime beau Vicky Jain on social media. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, she wished her fans and followers a happy Karwa Chauth. She was dressed in a bright red saree, and a red choker adorned her neck.

Image courtesy: @lokhandeankita Instagram

