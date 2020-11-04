Kanye West Releases New Promotional Video Of His School Yeezy Christian Academy, Watch

Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has released a new promotional video for his Yeezy Christian Academy. Kanye West's Yeezy Christian Academy is a school which has been opened last week. Read ahead to know more about Kanye West’s Yeezy Christian Academy.

Also read | Amber Rose Claps Back At Kanye West's Erratic Statements, Says He Has Bullied Her

Here is everything one needs to know about Kanye West’s Yeezy Christian Academy

Kanye West has revealed a new promotional video about his school Yeezy Christian Academy. The rapper's daughter North and son Saint also featured in the video. The school was launched by the 43-year old rapper last week. The announcement of the school was made in September.

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/GIlTHSCLJU — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

OUR BEAUTIFUL LIGHT CLEAR REALITY pic.twitter.com/L0TCuSoSr4 — ye (@kanyewest) October 19, 2020

In the video, along with Kanye West’s children North and Saint, his niece Penelope Disick and nephew Mason Disick were also seen. They were wearing blue tee shirts with the words YCA written on it. They were joined by some other children as well. All the children in the video were repeating the slogan of Kanye West’s Yeezy Christian Academy ‘Dear Future, I still believe in you.'

Also read | US Election 2020: From Kanye West To Don Blankenship, Know The Independent Candidates

The children were also saying, “We still believe in you. We believe in our families”. They continued their unison that they will heal in their future. Everyone will have homes in their future and also that Jesus loves them all.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Shares Her 'scary' Experience After Kanye West Tested COVID Positive

According to a report by Daily Mail, the five fundamentals of the school are faith, music, communication, collaboration, and creativity. The post uploaded on Twitter by Kanye West also explained what will be expected of the students and the teachers at the school. In a media statement released by West, this school was listed as his latest initiative for education.

In the new promotional video, West has also highlighted the new elements his school will have. There is going to be a kitchen where food tasting will be allowed. The walls of the school were blue in colour and had graffiti drawn on it. Other details about the school like how will it function are not available yet.

Food tasting at YCA new menu going yaezeeeeeeeer pic.twitter.com/qI3tfzjMwJ — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

OUR BEAUTIFUL LIGHT CLEAR REALITY pic.twitter.com/L0TCuSoSr4 — ye (@kanyewest) October 19, 2020

Kanye West is also a candidate in the US Presidential 2020 race. He launched his presidential bid in July. Hid anime is listed for the Presidential candidate in 12 American states. He tweeted November 3, 2020, that he is voting for the first time in his life for the US President and it is someone he trusts completely. Then he added that he is voting for himself.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020



Image courtesy- @kanyewest Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.