Ankita Lokhande Lists Down ‘what Is Desirable’ In True Sense In Her Latest Instagram Post

Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media to share a beautiful monochrome picture of herself. But it was the actor's message along with the post which was unmissable. Ankita listed down the things which are truly desirable in the caption.

Ankita Lokhande shares 'what is desirable'

Talking about the picture, Ankita can be seen posing for a candid shot in the monochrome frame. She can be seen staring intently at something and has chosen to keep her hair open. Along with that, the actor listed down on what is truly desirable in the caption of the post. She named these qualities to be efforts, honesty, presence, keeping promises, forming a deep connection with someone, having deep conversations with someone, and lastly, the Pavitra Rishta actor mentioned that one should be true to themselves. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Ankita Lokhande bonds with her mother

Meanwhile, the actor recently shared a selfie with her mother Vandana Phadnis Lokhande on her social media. The lovely picture had Ankita donning a light green colored full-sleeved top along with a striped bandana. While her mother opted for a blue kurta. Ankita also captioned the picture expressing her love for her mother. She wrote, 'I love you Maa'along with a red heart emoji. Check out the beautiful picture shared by the Manikarnika actor.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2020 action thriller movie Baaghi 3. In the film, the actor played the role of Ruchi and ends up marrying Riteish Deshmukh’s character of Vikram Charan Chaturvedi in the same. The movie is a remake of a Telugu film and was helmed by Ahmed Khan.

This movie was a sequel to the film Baaghi 2 film and reportedly failed to impress critics and the audience. The film also featured Tiger Shroff, Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal roles. She also made her Bollywood debut with the historical film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She was seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in the film. She essayed the character of Jhalkari Bai who was one of the most trusted aides of Rani Laxmibai.

