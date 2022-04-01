Anupama's Rupali Ganguly To Star In Show's Prequel 'Namaste America'; Watch Teaser

As Rupali Ganguly-starrer TV show, Anupama is garnering immense love and fame from the audience for its thought-provoking plotline and talented cast members, it was recently revealed the makers were coming up with a special prequel show for the same narrating Anupama's story. Actor Rupali Ganguly, who essays the lead role of Anupama in the show, took to social media and unveiled the teaser of the upcoming prequel titled Anupama: Namaste America.

Rupali Ganguly made her acting debut at the age of seven with the 1985 film, Saaheb and later made her TV debut with the show Sukanya in 2000. Later, she went on to garner appreciation for her performance in her popular TV shows namely Sanjivani, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Zara Nachke Dikha, Meethi Choori No 1, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2, Adaalat, among others.

Anupama: Namaste America Teaser Out

Rupali Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted the teaser of the upcoming Anupama's prequel, Namaste America in which she can be seen dressed as her show's character while announcing the release date of the new show. In the video, she can be seen talking about an important incident that happened in Anupama's life 17 years ago that changed her life. She even mentioned how thrilled and delighted she was to share the story with everyone. She even recalled the time when she received a chance to be an actor and added that if she wouldn't have trapped that opportunity then she wouldn't have been standing in front of her fans as Anupama. While teasing the upcoming prequel of the show, she revealed the special 11-episodes show will be released on 25 April 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. In the caption, she wrote, 'Dekhiye Anupama ki zindagi ka vo panna jo aaj tak kisi ne nahi dekha! Hotstar Specials Anupama: Namaste America streaming from April 25." (sic)

The moment she dropped the teaser of Anupama: Namaste America while sharing the details about the same, many of her fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement to watch her upcoming show. Many of them also wished her all the best for the show while there were others who did not wish to watch the show because they didn't want to see Anupama's toxic life. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Anupama's prequel teaser.



Image: A Still from Anupama: Namaste America Teaser