'Anupama' Fame Rupali Ganguly Wishes Fans A Happy Dhanteras; Reveals Her True 'Dhan'

Rupali Ganguly, who received immense love for her stunning performances in tv shows such as Sanjivani, Sarabha vs Sarabhai, Anupama and others, recently wished her fans a Happy Dhanteras and urged fans to cherish their true 'Dhan' in life.

Many of her fans were left delighted with her wishes and showered Dhanteras wishes in the comments in return. Some also praised her on how beautiful she looked in her ethnic look.

Dhanteras 2021: Rupali Ganguly reveals her true 'Dhan'

Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures of herself in which she can be seen in an ethnic look while holding a plate filled with flower petals. She can be seen wearing a multi-coloured lehenga and paired it with a set of elegant jewellery.

In the caption, she stated that Dhanteras was the auspicious day when Diwali begins and added how her true 'dhan' were her loved ones, the work that kept her going as well as her Instagram family who motivated her day in day out. She even urged her fans to cherish their true 'dhan' and wished them all a Happy Dhanteras. The caption read, "Dhanteras, the auspicious day when Diwali begins, but beyond the gold and the materialistic objects for me my true ‘Dhan’ is my loved ones, my work that keeps me going, and all of you, my Insta family, who motivate me day in and day out. Cherish your true ‘Dhan’. Wish you all a very Happy Dhanteras![sic]"

Numerous fans took to Rupali Ganguly's latest Instagram post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their delight. Many of them also shared words of praise for the actor and stated how she looked gorgeous.

Take a look at some of the fans' relations to Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post:

Rupali Ganguly is currently essaying the lead role in the Star Plus soap opera television series, Anupama. In the show, she plays the role of a Gujarati housewife Anupama while other notable actors in the show include Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia, Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah, Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah, Nidhi Shah as Kinjal Dave and many more.

(Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly)