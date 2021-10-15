Anupama October 15, 2021 Written Update: Anupama Shares Her Story

Anupama October 15 episode begins with Vanraj confronting Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and asks her if she and the family are hiding something from him. Anupama denies answering his question and asks him to support Samar if he needs help. On the other hand, Anuj Kapadia thinks about Anupama and what Devika had told her. He refrains himself from doing anything wrong. The next day, Anupama gets ready for the dance competition and gets worried due to the rainy weather, She talks to Anuj Kapadia on the phone and leaves.

Written update of Anupama today episode

Two neighbours come to Anupama's house to complain about her dance competition. Ba also supports the neighbours and asks Anupama to agree with them. When Anupama argues with Ba, Vanraj defends her. Kavya asks Ba not to argue as she may lose her job. As Anupama leaves, Ba argues with Vanraj. Vanraj tells Ba he is okay with Anuj Kapadia as long as he is away from their family.

Anupama reaches the venue and thanks Bapuji for lending them his workshop for the competition. Anuj Kapadia joins Anupama and hopes Vanraj will not create any drama. Anupama tells Anuj it is difficult for housewives to take out a day for themselves. Ba argues with Bapuji for lending the workshop, when Vanraj lauds him. Samar comes home and gives his first paycheck to Ba and Bapuji. Vanraj wishes Samar the best when Samar says he will perform with Anupama in his next gig. Vanraj asks Samar to let them know the time and date of their performance.

Anupama gets worried when only two women show up at the competition. Devika comforts her and asks her to relax. Anuj Kapadia then suggests Anupama stay patient. Anuj Kapadia then shows Anupama a whole crowd of women entering the venue. He compliments her and calls her a rockstar. On the other hand, Samar gets a letter from Nandini. Anupama's family arrives at the competition. Several women tell Anupama how she inspired them. Anupama gets emotional. She then shares her story and reveals how she only had a kitchen in her house that belonged to her.

