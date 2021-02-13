'Anupamaa' 12 Feb Written Update: Anu Stands Strong On Her Decision, Bapuji Supports Her

Anupamaa February 12 episode starts with Vanraj asking Anupamaa to think about her family and her children. He asks her to stop being stubborn and to sign the confession letter to protect Pakhi's future. He explains to her that by changing her decision she can run the house better with double salary. Anupamaa denies to do so and stands strong on her decision. Read the Anupamaa 12 Feb written update to know further.

Also read: Anupamaa 11 Feb Written Update: Anu Stands Strong Against Pakhi's Selfish Act

Anupamaa 12 Feb written update

Anupamaa continues to argue with Vanraj

In Anupamaa latest episode, Vanraj asks Anupamaa to give him the papers but she continues to argue by saying that she can remember the faces of the students who were stuck in the fire. She says that she cannot let go of her principles for money. Anupamaa says if she would have not unplugged the gas and thrown out the cylinder, the cylinder would have blasted and hurt every student in their school.

Vanraj gives Anupamaa 24 hours

Vanraj tries to explain to her that it was an unintentional mistake made by the school. Anupamaa says that one would never learn if they don’t get punished after doing a mistake. Later, Anupamaa tears the papers. Vanraj gives Anupamaa 24 hours to think and says that he can go to any limits to save his daughter’s admission. Bapuji, Samar, Mamaji and Kinjal support Anupamaa in her decision.

Also read: Anupamaa 10 Feb Written Update: Principal's Demand Startles Anupamaa

Anupamaa and Samar ask students to her help

On the other hand, Samar asks Anupamaa if anyone saw her talking to the school admin and she says that her students were there beside her while she was doing so. Samar suggests that those students can speak on her behalf to prove her innocence. Anupamaa and Samar contact the student’s parents and ask them to help her. Parents hesitate to do so because if they go against the school administration, their kids will be removed from the school.

Samar’s phone charger

Later, Samar searches for his charger. Bapuji helps him find the charger that is plugged in the socket itself. Bapuji tries to explain to him that if one finds a solution with a calm mind, he will get all answers Anupamaa agrees with Bapuji and says that she needs to calm herself and think about some solution.

Also read: 'Anupamaa' 9 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Survives In Mishap, Principal Puts Forth Demand

Vanraj and Anupamaa arrive at school

The other day, Pakhi’s friends taunt her that the classroom caught fire due to Anupamaa because of which she tried to save them. Anupamaa’s students come to Pakhi and tell her that the school is blaming their teacher and she is not wrong. Vanraj and Anupamaa come to school for the meeting and he asks her to clean all the mess and think about Pakhi.

Also read: 'Anupamaa' 8 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Rebukes Kavya, Anupamaa Falls In Major Trouble

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.