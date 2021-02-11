Anupamaa 10 Feb Written Update: Principal's Demand Startles Anupamaa

In Anupamaa February 10 episode, Anupamaa panics when she sees her hands tied with a bandaid. She tells Samar to take off the bandaid so that she can get back to doing her work. Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi try to calm Anupamaa. The principal rushes to Anupamaa and asks her to go back home and rest. She tells Anupamaa that her courageous act saved the children. The principal indirectly tells Anupamaa that she needs a favour from her. Vanraj senses something fishy.

In Anupamaa latest episode, she reaches home and Leela gets emotional seeing her this way. Other family members praise her courageous act and ask her to rest. Vanraj tells his father how he found something fishy and that the principal might blame Anupamaa for the fire. Later, Anupamaa wakes up and finds herself helpless. She gets nightmares of the fire incident and wakes up. Samar comes there and asks Anupamaa to calm down.

Pakhi gets her a glass of warm milk and that makes Anupamaa feel a little better. Later, Vanraj gets a call from the school principal who tells him that she would like to meet him at their house. Kinjal senses something is wrong and tells Leela about the same. The principal comes home and enquires about Anupamaa's health. Anupamaa tells her that she's fine and tells the principal how the admin was irresponsible, which led to the fire.

The principal tells Anupamaa that she knows what led to the fire and who is supposed to be blamed. She says the person to be blamed for the fire is Anupamaa Shah. Everyone gets a shock to hear this from the principal's mouth. The principal further adds that this comes with a few benefits, adding that Anupamaa will get a month's holiday from the school and will be paid for it.

The principal says if Anupamaa does not sign the documents, Pakhi might lose her admission. Anupamaa is left in a fix to decide whether to sign the documents or not. Leela asks Vanraj to tell Anupamaa to sign the documents. Vanraj taunts Anupamaa and says that she takes all her decisions alone, and thus he considers staying away from her life decisions.

