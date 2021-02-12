Anupamaa 11 Feb Written Update: Anu Stands Strong Against Pakhi's Selfish Act

The latest episode of Anupamaa, which aired on February 11, starts with Vanraj asking Anupamaa to give her final words on the incident while keeping her ego aside. On the other hand, Samar extends his support and asserts that Anu should do what she feels is right. Anupamaa stands strong and denies taking the blame. The principal leaves and gives her time till the next morning to think about it again. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Anupamaa February 11 episode.

Anupamaa sees a nightmare

Meanwhile, Vanraj meets Kavya and they talk about their day. Kavya asks Vanraj to focus on her upcoming interviews. On the other hand, Anupamaa dreams about Baa and Vanraj insisting her to sign the paper while a mother asks Anu to stand strong against the system. As she wakes up worried, she looks at her bandaged hands.

Kinjal sees baa's motherly side

The next day, Kinjal and Anu see Baa preparing breakfast in the kitchen. As Baa pampers Anu, Kinjal gets impressed with her act of kindness. Later, Kinjal and Baa serve breakfast to everyone at the dining table. However, Pakhi ruins a happy time as she dislikes the poha made by Kinjal.

Anu, Samar school Pakhi to behave

As Pakhi says the poha is bad, Anu requests her to not insult food. Toshu comes to Pakhi's rescue. However, Pakhi scolds him for being biased. Samar, too, backs up for Kinjal and says that Kinjal is still learning and she should appreciate her for that. Pakhi leaves the dining table while asserting that she came for Anu but feels that no one likes her. Seeing this, Baa warns Anu that if she will not take the blame, Pakhi might lose her cool.

Pakhi's selfish act shocks Anu

Later, reporters bombard Anupamaa's house. Samar tries to control them, but in vain. Vanraj reaches there and asks them to question the school authority and not Anupamaa. He asks them to leave as Anupamaa needs to rest now. Vanraj asks Anupamaa to sign the confession letter and protect Pakhi's future. Pakhi enters and forcefully takes Anupamaa's thumb impression on it.

Anupamaa stands strong for the truth

While Toshu whispers in support of Pakhi, Anu snatches the paper from Pakhi. Vanraj and Pakhi try to change her mind but in vain. She decides to blame the system and also promises that she will protect Pakhi's future as well.

