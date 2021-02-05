'Anupamaa' 4 Feb Written Update: Anupamaa Blasts Out At Vanraj, Kinjal Feels Proud

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Vanraj tells Anupamaa that she's mentally unstable, the latter blasts out at him, leaving everyone startled. Kinjal feels proud that her mother-in-law has learned to give befitting replies. Pakhi gets trapped in Kavya's words and starts ignoring Anupamaa. Here's Anupamaa 4 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 4 Feb written update

In the Anupamaa February 4 episode, Vanraj enters the Shah household and instigates Anupamaa to accept that she's mentally unstable. He goes on and talks about the time when Anupamaa used to get panic attacks in the night. He also makes her recall the time when she used to leave home and cry all night. After all the flashbacks hit her, Anupamaa admits that she used to get panic attacks and also tells everyone that it was only because of Vanraj Shah.

She blasts out at him in front of everyone and tells him that he had broken her and her trust by hurting her on her 25th wedding anniversary. More so, she adds that not only her, but any woman will feel lost and shattered after her husband betrays her. She tells him that she used to think of him as her world and used to bear the brunt every single time. However, now, she is not the one anymore, Anu remarks. Vanraj is stunned to see how Anupamaa is screeching at ease.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Enters Row Over Bollywood Celebs & Cricket Stars Countering Rihanna & Co

Also Read | Heather Graham Calls Heath Ledger 'a Special Person' As She Shares Unseen Photos With Him

He tells her that if she's not the same Anupamaa, then even he's not the same. Leela and Hasmukh tell him that they're feeling embarrassed to even call him their son. More so, Samar breaks down in tears after seeing his father's ugly side. He goes to Kavya's place and overhears his father and her conversation. As soon as Kavya talks rot about Anupamaa, Samar breaks the chair and furniture at their house. Soon, Kavya registers a complaint against him and requests the cops to arrest him. Anupamaa gets a gut feeling that her son's life is in danger.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Points At 'Yoga' & 'Chai' Reference In Anti-India Doc, Warns Intel Agencies

Also Read | Esha Deol Shares Old Pic With 'then BF' & 'now Hubby' Bharat Takhtani; Says 'We're Family'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.