Esha Deol Shares Old Pic With 'then BF' & 'now Hubby' Bharat Takhtani; Says 'We're Family'

Esha Deol, who often shares throwback photos, took to her Instagram on February 4 and posted her 'Throwback Thursday' photo with 'then-boyfriend and now-husband' Bharat Takhtani. In the pic, the duo posed along with Devesh Takhtani. The trio had jetted off to Goa for a holiday and posed for the camera at the airport. Sharing the same, the Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe actor wrote, "Throwback Thursday, Goa with my then-boyfriend, now hubby Bharat Takhtani and my brother Devesh Takhtani. We are family, La Familia." As soon as the post was up on the internet, a user wrote, "Such a cute picture of the three of you," whereas another fan penned, "God bless both of you."

Esha shares old pic from Goa with Bharat & Devesh

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first baby, Radhya, in 2017. As reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com, it all started when Bharat was 13-years-old and had a huge crush on Esha. While he studied at the Learners Academy in Bandra, Esha went to Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu. The duo met each other at inter-school art competitions, and soon, Bharat fell in love with her. As per the report, Esha mentioned that she liked Bharat's family values, his simplicity and his outlook towards life and added that she also found him very handsome. She remarked that she knew if she'd marry him, he would love her the same way.

As Esha Deol's husband turned a year older in October, she shared a mushy photo with him and also penned a heartwarming note. Esha wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend, my boyfriend, my husband & Radhya Miu’s Dadaa. I just love you! God bless you! Stay happy and healthy always." She also posted a picture from her wedding on her anniversary.

On the professional front, Esha Deol made her debut in 2002, with her role in the movie titled Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. After this, she was roped in for films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa and others. She was last seen in the 2018 short film, Cakewalk, directed by Ram Kamal and has been away from the celluloid since then.

