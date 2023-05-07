Anupamaa Actor Gaurav Khanna Gifts Luxury Car To Wife Akanksha, She Thanks Him

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, who is winning hearts playing the role of Anuj, has made headlines again. The actor has gifted his wife, Akanksha Khanna, a luxury car. Akanksha even took to her Instagram handle to share news of her new expensive gift, with her social media fans and followers.

Gaurav gifts wife Akanksha a luxury car



Akanksha took to her Instagram handle to share a reel of her her gift, courtesy husband Gaurav Khanna. The reel featured Akanksha, also an actress, being led to the covered car with husband Gaurav. Akanksha can be seen pulling off the covers on the car to reveal a yellow Volkswagen. The actress looks pleasantly surprised as Gaurav looks to her to gauge her reaction on his splurge. The rest of the reel is a swift montage of puja being performed on the new car along with several pictures of the new owners posing with it. Akanksha can also briefly be seen sitting in the drivers seat of the car, wiping happy tears from her eyes. Reports suggest that the model of the car that Gaurav has gifted his wife, is an SUVW costing around 21 lakhs. Akanksha's caption along side the reel jokingly referred to her husband as her 'HusBank', owing to the hefty price point of the gift he decided to splurge on. The caption for Akanksha's reel read, "So this happened…….. Thankyou my HusBank @gauravkhannaofficial for such an incredible selection of Gift….Hotwheels".

Akanksha on her career



Akanksha is herself an actress and has been very vocal about the up-and-down trajectory of her career. She has starred in television serials like Swaragini and Bhootu. Akanksha had earlier shared how she has not strayed away from her career but is simply experiencing a bit of a rough patch. The actress also opened up about the fact that she has given several auditions for shows but none have worked out so far.

Gaurav Khanna shot to fame with his role of Anuj in the hit television series Anupamaa. The show stars Rupali Ganguly as the female lead. Fans of the show refer to Mondays as MaAn-days owing to the on-scree couples popularity.