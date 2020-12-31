'Anupamaa' December 30 Written Update: Vanraj Watches Paritosh's Wedding From Afar

In the previous episodes of Anupamaa, the wedding rituals of Paritosh and Kinjal are taking place. Anupamaa and Vanraj are blessing the couple and performing the rituals when Kavya interrupts the wedding ceremony. Apparently, she was instigated by Rakhi against Vanraj so she goes on tell Anupamaa that Paritosh and Kinjal belong to her as well.

When Anupamaa and her family ask her to leave, she tells Vanraj that she shall not leave the ceremony without him. Vanraj further asks her to leave as it is his son’s wedding. The episode ended on that note. Read on to know Anupamaa written update.

Anupamaa December 30 episode

In the Anupamaa latest episode, Kavya refuses to leave the ceremony without taking her share. Hasmuk scolds Vanraj for all the ruckus that has been caused and curses him. Hasmuk tells Vanraj that he used to think that people who do not have kids are the unlucky ones, but he feels that he is the most unlucky person for having got Vanraj as a son.

Kavya insults Anupamaa

She goes on to insult Anupamaa and asks her status in Vanraj’s life. Kavya passes derogatory remarks about her and asks if she has been replaced by Anupamaa as the other woman in Vanraj’s life. Anupamaa gets furious and asks her to stop creating a scene.

Kavya tries to snatch Anupamaa's mangalsutra

When Anupamaa asks her to stop talking and leave the ceremony, Kavya asks her why is she still wearing a mangalsutra of Vanraj’s name. She further tries to snatch the mangalsutra from around her neck but Anupamaa holds her hand. Anupamaa tells her that the neckchain is symbolic of a sacred relationship between two people.

Anupamaa slaps Kavya

Anupamaa further tells Kavya that she would not allow anybody to claim her auspicious neckchain. Anupamaa further tells Kavya that she shall show her how powerful she is and starts dragging her out of the ceremony. However, Kavya refuses to leave and then, Anupamaa slaps her for ruining her son’s wedding function.

Vanraj runs towards them and defends Kavya and asks Anupamaa how dare she slap her. Anupamaa is stunned and asks how dare Kavya spoil the wedding ceremony of her son. She further tells Vanraj that if he wants to attend the wedding of Paritosh, he must come alone.

When Kavya does not let him go inside alone, Vanraj and Kavya watch the wedding from afar. Paritosh is disgusted at the sight of his father. Vanraj blames Kavya for robbing him of the right to attend his son’s wedding.

