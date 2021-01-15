'Anupamaa' January 15 2021 Spoiler: Shah Keeps Kite Flying Competition, Kavya Gets Jealous

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, the Shah family decides to celebrate Makar Sankranti in a grand way. They decide to keep a kite flying competition and Anupamaa tells that she too will fly a kite. Anupamaa recalls how she used to fly a kite as a kid and how good she was at it.

She tells the family that she is trying to find her old self whom she lost over the years. Vanraj recalls how Kavya insists she should come home with her but he refused. Kavya tells him that she is insecure that he might fall in love with his wife.

Anupamaa January 15 episode

In today’s episode, the whole Shah family will celebrate Makar Sankranti together and have a kite-flying competition. Samar and Nandini’s will get closer and their affection will grow for each other. Kavya will get jealous seeing Vanraj happy with his family and paying no attention to her. Ahead is Anupamaa spoilers of what will happen on January 15 episode, read on to know.

Anupamaa January 15 2021 spoiler

Anupamaa gets advice from Leela to take Vanraj back and not give up on their relationship, Hasmukh, however, tells them that Vanraj needs advice and not Anupamaa. The whole family heads off to fly kites and host a competition among themselves. Kavya gets jealous seeing Vanraj going with his family and thinks that another festiva has gone by where Vanraj is not with her.

Samar goes to call Nandini but has to wait for to get ready. He reads her diary behind her back and sees that Nandini has written about him, confessing her love for him. His perspective towards her changes and is touched by her words.

In the next scene, the whole Shah family is enjoying the festival and Anupamaa decorates her kite just like she used to as a kid. She recalls times from the time where she used to run behind kites and cut other people’s kites. Everyone takes joy in seeing her happy and gleeful. But at the same time, Kavya arrives and tries to catch Vanraj's attention.

