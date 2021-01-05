'Anupamaa' January 5 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Picks Family Over Kavya

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya had a fight and Vanraj decides to leave her. However, he meets with an accident and is rushed to the hospital. Seeing him in critical condition, his family and Kavya feel sorry and they start praying for his well being.

Anupamaa takes the tough decision of letting Kavya stay at the hospital when Leela was dragging her out. Anupamaa donates her blood for Vanraj’s surgery. After some time, doctors reveal that the surgery was successful and he is out of danger.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Anupamaa January 5 episode

In today’s episode, January 5th, Kavya will get to hear something from Vanraj that will leave her stunned. Vanraj’s decision will surprise everyone. Ahead is a spoiler of what will happen on January 5th’s episode, read on to know.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa spoilers.

Anupamaa January 5 2021 spoiler

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj wakes up to see Anupamaa waiting by his side. She calls out her name and she offers him water and then calls the doctor. Seeing Vanraj conscious, Kavya tries to go to him, but is stopped by a nurse.

Hours later, the whole family is told by the doctor that Vanraj can be taken home now. Kavya states that Vanraj will go home with her, but Leela rages against her. She states that Vanraj will go home to his family.

Both Kavya and Leela get into an argument and start reasoning why Vanraj should go with them. Vanraj on the other hand is seen recollecting how Kavya had insulted him and his family before he met with an accident. Leela and Kavya are interrupted when Vanraj tells them his decision.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Vanraj states that he wants to go home. He further says that he wants to go home to his family and wants to live with them only. Hearing this, everyone is pleasantly surprised except Kavya, who is shocked to her core.

Vanraj is taken home where he is welcomed by the kids of the family and his parents. Anupamaa is seen taking care of Vanraj while she gets flashbacks from how he had left her for Kavya. Today’s episode will also see Vanraj repenting the decisions he made regarding Kavya and Anupamaa.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.