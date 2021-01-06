'Anupamaa' January 6 2021 Spoiler: Leela Asks Anupamaa To Shut Dance Class For Vanraj

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj makes a decision that leaves Kavya shocked. He chooses to stay with his family over Kavya after meeting with an accident. He tells Kavya that he does not want anything to do with her and that their relationship is over.

When Vanraj goes home, his family is very happy to see him. Anupamaa starts to take care of his medicines, diet and everything else. However, Anupamaa is unable to leave behind the memories of how he had left the house and had broken ties with her.

Anupamaa January 6 episode

In today’s episode, January 6, Leela will ask Anupamaa to make some sacrifices for Vanraj’s sake. Anupamaa will be taken aback after hearing what Leela wants her to give up just to take better care of Vanraj. Ahead is a spoiler of what will happen on January 6 episode, read on to know.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa spoilers

Anupamaa January 6 2021 spoiler

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj is grateful to be back home with his family around to take care of him. When Leela is telling him that there is no place like home, Kavya keeps calling Vanraj on his phone. Vanraj disconnects the call and Leela switches off his phone.

Kavya thinks that it is Anupamaa who has switched off Vanraj’s phone and is trying to get him back. On the other hand, Anupamaa is planning her day in such a way that all her works get done by the time for her dance class. Leela, however, suggests Anupamaa to stay home and take care of Vanraj.

She further goes on to tell Anupamaa that she must close the dance classes for some time and only concentrate on Vanraj’s health. Anupamaa is shocked that Leela is asking her to close dance class to take care of Vanraj. She tells him that work is important as she earns money by working.

Anupamaa goes on to say that they need money now more than ever as there is a guest staying at their house. Leela is shocked that Anupamaa is referring to Vanraj as a guest. Anupamaa reminds her that he left their house at his will and has come back only for himself.

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

