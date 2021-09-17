'Anupamaa' September 17, 2021 Written Update: Anu Accepts Anuj's Partnership Deal

Anupamaa September 17, 2021: The episode begins with Anuj speaking to one of his employees while awaiting Anu’s response. Anu, on the other hand, tells Devika to leave her alone as she does not want to argue with her anymore. Devika then encourages Anu to take a stand for herself and convince Baa and Toshu. She also tells her that many other women will get employed with her business and she will become an inspiration to them. She even states that Vanraj and Baa would’ve opposed her decision even if there was some other person instead of Anuj and also reveal that even she will be working with Anuj.

Anupamaa September 17, 2021 written update:

Devika informs Anuj that Anu will not accept his offer

After lecturing Anu, Devika leaves the academy and calls someone telling that she tried to convince Anu but she could not. Meanwhile, Anu looks at the papers and recalls what Toshu and Baa told her. Vanraj then sees her and thinks that she will not sign the papers. Later, Devika reaches Anuj’s office and informs him that Anu might on accept his business offer and suggests that he should convince her. Anuj then denies it and says that he cannot because it is her family matter. At home, Baa keeps talking to Bapuji but he keeps ignoring her. Baa then asks whether he is ignoring her because of Anu to which h says that he does not want to argue with her. Kavya then arrives and reminds Baa that she correctly predicted that was some heat between Anu and Anuj to which Baa gets annoyed and tells her not to talk to her. Baa then thinks that she will not let Anu ruin their family.

Anu signs the partnership deal

Anu then calls Devika to send her Anuj’s phone number and address while on the other hand, Anuj is worried about Anu’s decision. He then receives a box of sweets without any name written on it. As Anu reaches home, she sees everyone eating sweets and announces that she has decided to sign the deal and work with Anuj Kapadia. She then takes a pen from Vanraj and signs the papers in front of everyone. Vanraj gets angry on hearing this and orders her not to sign the papers. Anu then tells him to lower his voice as he is not his husband anymore while Baa asks her to think about the family first. Anu then says that for the past 25 years, she has been thinking about everyone but herself. On seeing this, Samar, Kinjal, Mamaji and Bapuji feel glad to see Anu taking a stand for herself.

Image: Instagram/@anupamaa_x_fanpage