Anupamaa Written Update December 29: Kavya Interrupts Paritosh's Wedding

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, the wedding ceremony of Paritosh and Kinjal is taking place. The latest episodes are filled with drama, wedding celebrations and plotting against Anupamaa by Rakhi in the show. She instigates Kavya to cause a scene at the ceremony. Here is Anupamaa written update of December 29th, 2020.

Anupamaa December 29 Written update

The episode started with Anupamaa telling Paritosh and Kinjal that their wedding will not take place as they don’t seem happy and argue like a married couple. Anupamaa makes them understand that every couple fights, but they must resolve petty issues soon. Paritosh and Kinjal apologise to everyone and to each other.

Kinjal and Paritosh make up and resume the wedding ceremony. As the rituals start taking place, the panditji ask the parents of Paritosh to perform wedding rituals. Anupamaa gets a flashback of her wedding ceremony and her eyes tear up.

Kavya interrupts Paritosh's wedding ceremony

Then Anupamaa and Vanraj place their hands over Paritosh and Kinjal’s Kavya hustles and places her hand on theirs. A flashback scene is shown where Rakhi is shown meeting Kavya. She instigates him against Vanraj and Anupamaa.

The scene cuts to the present day where Kavya is asked, what was she doing at the wedding ceremony. She tells the crowd that she was invited by Rakhi. Anupamaa asks her to leave when she states that Kinjal and Paritosh belong to her as well.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anupamaa asks Kavya to leave

Kavya and Anupamaa get into a heated argument when Vanraj intervenes and asks Kavya to leave. Devika tells Rakhi that she will make her pay for causing the ruckus at the wedding of Paritosh. Shah also asks Vanraj to send back Kavya and the episode ends on that note.

What to expect from Anupamaa latest episode

In the next episode, Kavya will insult Anupamaa and passes derogatory remarks. When Vanraj asks Kavya to leave, she tells him that she shall not leave the ceremony without him and that he must come along with her. She further attempts to snatch Anupamaa’s mangalsutra.

Anupamaa slaps Kavya and drags her out of the ceremony. Anupamaa asks Vanraj how dare Kavya try to ruin the wedding of their son. Kavya and Vanraj are asked to leave the ceremony.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.