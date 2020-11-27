'Anupamaa' Written Update Nov 26: Vanraj Faces Brunt Of Family, His Kids Break Down

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is witnessing some high-end drama as Vanraj's family has finally learnt the truth about his affair with Kavya. In the Anupamaa November 26 episode, the entire family heads out for a holiday as per Rakhi's demands. Anupamaa understands that there's something cooking behind Rakhi's plan and feels scared to go to the resort. However, after her family forces her to join them, the Shahs leave home and reach the same villa where Vanraj is holidaying with Kavya.

In the Anupamaa November 26 episode, Vanraj and Kavya's relationship is exposed as Rakhi brings the entire family near his room. While Vanraj goes down on his knee to wish Kavya on her birthday, Rakhi claps and creates a big scene in front of everyone. After this, Anupamaa, Leela, Hasmukh, Samar, Paritosh, Kinjal, and everyone is baffled to see their father romance another woman.

Pakhi's trust breaks down as she thinks her bestie and her father were fooling around with her. When Anupamaa had cried her heart out, Leela apologised to her and informed her that she feels sorry for ill-treating her throughout the years. She tells the entire family that she always thought Anupamaa wasn't the right one for her son. However, after learning the truth about his affair, she has understood that Anupamaa was never wrong and that she always kept the family's respect first.

Further, in the Anupamaa latest episode, Leela slaps Vanraj and tells him that she's ashamed of calling him her son. More so, Hasmukh requests Anupamaa to inform them about the truth. After this, Toshu tells the family that their affair has been going on for 8 months. When the entire family asks Vanraj about it, he tells them that it's all because of Anupamaa and that he doesn't love her. His father lashes out at him and also faints. The Shahs worry about their grandfather's health and curse Vanraj. Kavya, on the other hand, wonders about the situation in the house and panics. Nandini is shattered and loses trust over her Masi.

