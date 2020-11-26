Nia Sharma Stuns Fans As She Shares Sizzling Photos; Fans Call Her 'mind-blowing'

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actors and is very active on social media. Recently, she stunned her fans and followers when she uploaded a string of sizzling photos of her wearing a pink sports bra and shorts. She also added a motivational caption to the post as well. Read to know what Nia said in the caption.

Also read | Rajkummar Rao Shares A Photo Of Enjoying Weather, Craves For 'chai And Parle G'

Also read | Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Read To Know Ross, Barnes And Noble & Other Shops' Timings

Nia Sharma’s photos stun her fans

Actor Nia Sharma has stunned her fans once again as she uploaded a string of pictures of herself on Instagram. In the photo, she is seen wearing a pink sports bra and black shorts. She styled her hair into waves and is sporting a half pony. She accessorised the look with big gold hoop earrings. To give it a more funky vibe, she is wearing two different coloured shoes as well. She captioned the post by saying, “Never let anyone treat you like a yellow starburst. You’re a Pink starburst”.

Nia Sharma’s photos garnered 185K likes within three hours of uploading. Her fans have commented by using the heart-eyed and fire emojis to express their admiration for the post. One user has also commented that Nia is looking mind-blowing in the pictures. See their reactions here:

The actor is also quite active on social media. Nia Sharma’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She shares photos and videos from her personal and professional life as well. She shares her moods frequently by uploading memes.

Nia Sharma’s TV shows have been widely loved by the audiences for their plotlines. Some of the most popular of Nia Sharma’s TV shows are Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also been a part of various reality shows like Ace Of Space, Fear Factor and Box Cricket League 1.

Also read | Imran Khan's Wife Avantika Malik Shares Cryptic Message About Healing On Instagram

Also read | National Law Day 2020: Read To Know History And Significance Of This Day

Image courtesy- @niasharma90 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.