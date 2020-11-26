'Anupamaa' Written Update For Nov 25: Rakhi Insults The Shahs, Breaks Kinjal’s Engagement

Anupamaa is an Indian drama series, that premiered on July 13, 2020, on the channel Star Plus. Anupamaa cast Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Paras Kalnawat as the lead characters. Anupamaa plot revolves around the life of Anupamaa, who is a devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law. Not getting the same amount of love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms. Anupamaa’s episodes have undergone a complete metamorphosis over time. Read further ahead to know all about Anupamaa written update for November 25, 2020.

Anupamaa written update Nov 25, 2020

Anupamaa November 25 episode starts with Shah family bring shocked to find out about Vanraj and Kavya’s extramarital affair. Toshu recalls all of Vanraj’s lies and Sweety recalls asking Kavya to explain Baa and Bapuji that a boy and a girl can also be friends. Anupamaa recalls Rakhi calling them to resort and telling them that “they will remember this trip forever”. Just as Rakhi tries to speak, Anupamaa stops her and confronts her about the reason for creating this drama, even after knowing that Bapuji is not well. Anupamaa says that this resort may be of Rakhi’s friends’, but this family is Anupamaa’s own, children are her own, Baa and Bapuji are her own, and she will not let anyone make fun of her family in front of everyone.

Kinjal confronts Rakhi and asks her the reason why he did this. Rakhi says that any other mother would do the same thing. Kinjal says that she made a joke out of Toshu and her family. Rakhi says that Toshu’s family is not her family. Just as Kinjal shouts at Rakhi to stop the drama, the latter says that it doesn’t matter whatever anyone says as this marriage will not happen now. Kinjal walks away shouting that she can’t believe what is happening. Rakhi thinks that Anupamaa and her family taunted her and even her husband had shown attitude, but Rakhi successfully shuts their mouth for once with one act. Rakhi thinks that middle-class women like Anupamaa hide big secrets for their family’s dignity, but today Rakhi drew the curtain away.

Anupamaa returns to her room and starts packing her bag thinking that this would have had to happen someday, but she didn’t think that it would happen this way. She thinks “it is okay if a husband falls in her wife’s eyes, but not parents and children’s eyes”. Anupamaa thinks about what will happen to her children and parents. Stay tuned to know about Anupamaa latest episode updates.

