'Anupamaa' Written Update For November 24, 2020: Aupamaa Learns About Vanraj's Affair

Anupamaa is an Indian drama series, that premiered on July 13, 2020, on the channel Star Plus. Anupamaa cast Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Paras Kalnawat as the lead characters. Anupamaa plot revolves around the life of Anupamaa, who is a devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law. She loves her family and fulfils all of their needs, ignoring her own. She often gets humiliated by her husband Vanraj, mother-in-law Leela, and her children Paritosh and Paakhi, for being a housewife. Not getting the same amount of love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms. Read further ahead to know all about Anupamaa written update for November 24, 2020.

Anupamaa written update November 24

Anupamaa November 24 episode starts as the Shah family enjoys a nice breakfast at the hotel’s garden restaurant. Rakhi says that tonight they will have dinner together outside and not in their rooms. Just as Baa asks if it will cost cheap for her, Rakhi says that for a change she will arrange dinner at poolside.

Kinjal tells Samar that he can spend time with Nandini over there. Samar loudly says that he can “spend time”, confusing the Shah family. Anupamaa says that Bapuji needs to eat his dinner early. Just as Bapuji says that he can adjust one day for a beautiful family, Rakhi says one day doesn’t matter. Anupamaa says that Bapuji’s health will be affected but, Bapuji says that one day really doesn’t matter. Anupamaa agrees. Vanraj, on the other side, gets very romantic with Kavya and even says that he can’t wait for tonight. Rakhi also says that she can’t wait for tonight.

Just as Kavya says that she wishes to write her wish on balloon, Vanraj asks her to go ahead. Kavya writes it and Vanraj asks her about what did she write. Kavya says that it’s between her and god. The balloon falls away and Vanraj goes to pick it up, but just then a girl picks it. Vanraj requests the girl to return the balloon but she says that it’s her favourite and asks whether she can keep it. Just as Kavya says “its okay”, the girl leaves thanking them and returns to her table. The balloon falls again near Anupamaa.

Anupamaa picks the balloon up and is shocked seeing “Mrs Kavya Vanraj Shah” written on it. She recalls a similar incident and drops the balloon on the candle in shock. Vanraj sings “Happy Birthday to you to Kavya”. The family hears him and Baa says that this is Vanraj’s voice. Vanraj gifts a ring to Kavya and says “I love you”. Kavya hugs him and thanks him saying that this is her most beautiful birthday ever. Rakhi walks inside clapping and saying “Oh My God”. Bapuji walks in next followed by the whole family who stand shocked seeing Kavya and Vanraj’s affair. Stay tuned to know about Anupamaa latest episode updates.

