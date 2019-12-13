Anurag From Kasautii Zindagii Kay Made Everyone Fall In Love With Him

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most popular show. It is the reboot of the old show Kasauti Zindagi Ki. The old show featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan and Urvashi Dholakia. Whereas Kasautii Zindagii Kay features Erica Fernandes as Prerna, Parth Samthaan as Anurag and Hina Khan as Komolika. The fans are loving the show so far. But Anurag's character in the show is known to have a separate fan base.

Times when Anurag was romantic

#1: Anurag was emotional and at the same time he was also scared thinking about Prerna's future. On one hand, he saw Ronita who almost got killed and that was causing him stress and also, on the other hand, he linked Ronita's past with Prerna's future which scared him. He also tried being strong for Ronita but also when Prerna urged to talk to him he showed her his vulnerable side and also begged her to not marry Naveen. By the end of this scene, he also made a desperate attempt to make Prerna speak about her reasons why she was ready to marry Naveen.

#2: The time when at the auspicious ritual that Prerna was supposed to perform with Naveen accidentally got completed with Anurag. The scene was also known to have important symbolism. Before Anurag and Prerna landed themselves in the Kumkum Thaal, Anurag asked her if she wanted him to be around. The intention behind the ritual was to seek lifetime partnership and even the blessings of being with each other. Somehow, the two put their feet one after other and along with each other, they go towards the temple. They completed the ritual and also asked God to bless them with togetherness.

#3: The time when Anurag refuse to leave Prerna's side and asked her that where else would he go if not to her. The audience claimed that this scene gave them the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai feels. The scene also showed an adorable conversation between Anurag and Prerna.

