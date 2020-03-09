Style Tips To Take From Anusha Dandekar To Ace Your Formal Looks; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ and also a well-known host of many TV shows. She has been a part of shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from being a famous VJ, Anusha Dandekar started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex.

Along with hosting TV shows, she is also known for her unique fashion sense and incredible dressing style. Her appearance and stylish dressing embrace her attitude and fashion sense. Anusha Dandekar is an amazing model and singer. However, she also never fails to turn heads with her style statement. So, let’s take a look at some of the formal outfits of Anusha Dandekar that she flaunted wonderfully.

Anusha Dandekar in her stunning formal outfits

Anusha is wearing a bright blue colour formal outfit which is a short dress. This designer piece is an electric blue quarterback twin set which Anusha Dandekar donned for one of the Supermodel of the Year episode. Her makeup is just up to mark and matches her outfits perfectly.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Anusha Dandekar is looking stunning in this marvellous cream formal outfit. She is wearing a pair of pant-suit and black bralette inside that blazer. She complimented the look with her high heels and straight hair.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

The actor is wearing a pink colour pant-suit in which she looks amazing. She is also wearing a turtle-neck white top inside the pink blazer. She ended her formal look with curly tresses, sneakers and nude lipstick.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Anusha Dandekar stuns in this Dirty Pink Blazer Set. She looks ravishing in this formal outfit with her slight curly hairstyle. Her nude makeup is just embracing her looks and making it look more elegant.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Anusha Dandekar looks stunning in this bright red pant-suit. She is styling her pant-suit with a black tube inside the red blazer. Her black stilettoes and nude lipstick are just complimenting her formal look.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

