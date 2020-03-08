The Debate
Ace Up Your Corporate Dressing Style With These Hina Khan Looks

Bollywood News

Hina Khan is an active social media user & keeps on updating her Instagram page with her stylish pictures. Get style inspo to ace your corporate look from Hina-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a big name in the TV industry. She is not only a popular actor but also a style diva when it comes to donning fashionable ensembles. Audiences loved her in all her avatar, be it the gullible Bahu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, or her charming real-self in Bigg Boss. Hina Khan has managed to make her exceptional place in the hearts of the fans with her amazing performances on-screen.

Hina Khan is an active social media user and keeps on updating her Instagram page with her stylish pictures. If you are trying to update or improve your corporate style file to ace the perfect look, the diva can shell out some great style tips. Just head to her Instagram to check out the amazing corporate style file of the Bigg Boss star-

Also read | Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Others Who Impressed With Their Fashion Choices This Week

Hina Khan's outfits to inspire you corporate style file

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

Also read | Hina Khan's Stylish Black Outfits That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

Also read | From Purple To Hot Red, When Hina Khan Rocked Bold Lip Colours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Image courtesy: @realhinakhan

Also read | Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna; A Look At TV Actors Who Transformed From 'bahu' To 'babe'

 

 

