Payal Rohatgi Dares Zoya Akhtar To Withdraw 'Gully Boy' From Oscars, Netizens Share Update

Gully Boy has been one of the most critically acclaimed films of last year. The movie also entered the Rs 100-crore and has already been termed as the leads Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s one of the best performances. The movie was also India’s official entry for the Oscars next year and already won awards at the various shows this year.

However, the movie has been at the receiving end of criticism from some Twitter celebrities. One of them has been Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli. Rangoli, apart from lashing out at Alia, had also called the movie a ‘copy.’ The other has been Payal Rohatgi.

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to state that the movie did not deserve to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. She rooted for Uri: The Surgical Strike, saying that should’ve been the entry. The 36 China Town actor also dared the director Zoya Akhtar to show her ‘moral compass’ and withdraw her film if she had ‘guts.’

Ram Ram ji 🙏 #ZoyaAkhtar your film #GullyBoy doesn’t deserve to be India’s entry to Oscar. #Uri should have been India’s entry to Oscar. Show your moral compass. Withdraw the name of your film if u have the guts. #payalrohatgi #shameonbollywood pic.twitter.com/utrcUFsauS — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) January 8, 2020

While Payal has the right to express her opinion, she seemed to have missed out that Gully Boy is already out of the race. The shortlist for the various categories of the Academy Awards for next year was announced last month on December 17. Gully Boy had failed to make the cut.

Netizens pointed out to her about that movie was already out of the race and asked her ‘be updated’. Some of them also stated reiterated Rangoli’s views that it was a ‘copy.’ On the other hand, some rooted for Uri: the Surgical Strike and Tumbbad.

Here are the tweets:

It's already rejected. Please be updated. — JIMMY HOFFA (@TuKyaHaiBc) January 8, 2020

Gully boy out of Oscar race — rituritu (@riturit87836709) January 8, 2020

Gully boy is already out of oscars race and tumbbad should have been nominated for oscars from india — Captain peroxide (@DemanKing3003) January 8, 2020

It's already been rejected. It was a copy 😁😁😁 — Nikhil D Mehta (@nicksdmehta) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Payal recently made headlines for being arrested over a video she made on freedom fighter Motilal Nehru. She is currently out on bail. Her arrest had divided the citizens over her ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘unlawful arrest.’

