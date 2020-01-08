Kajol Shares A Loving Post About Husband Ajay Devgn And Their 21 Years Of Journey Together

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most beloved and ideal couples from the Bollywood film Industry. They got married back in 1999 and have stayed strong in their love for each other even after 21 years of marriage.

Just two days before the release of Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji, Kajol shared a loving and beautiful message for her husband, as well as her fans, that revealed details about how the two met and fell in love.

What does Ajay Devgn owe Kajol, ever since their honeymoon?

Kajol recently shared a beautiful post online through the social media outlet called Humans of Bombay. The actor's heartfelt message revealed several details about her relationship with Ajay Devgn, such as how it came to be, and how they dealt with hard times after marriage. She starts off the post by revealing how she met Ajay Devgn.

In the post, Kajol stated that she and Ajay met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul. She initially was not very fond of her future husband, and even complained about him to her former boyfriend. However, the two soon became good friends and things just kept getting better from there. They used to go out for dinners, but more so they enjoyed going on long drives together.

She also revealed that most of their relationship was spent in a car as she lived in South Bombay while he lived in Juhu.

They finally decided to get married after four years and broke the news to their parents. Ajay Devgn's parents were more than happy with the pairing. However, Kajol's father was reluctant but finally agreed to the marriage after four days.

Later, the couple had a romantic and private wedding. They even got married twice, first in a Punjabi ceremony, followed by one in the Marathi style.

Kajol, however, had a condition before getting married. She told Ajay that she would only agree to marry him if they had a long vacation. Ajay agreed and soon after marriage, the two went on a six-week-long vacation all over the world. But on the fifth week of the vacation, Ajay Devgn told her than he was not feeling well and they had to return home, cancelling their plan to visit Egypt.

A while after their marriage, Kajol suffered from a miscarriage. This was a huge tragedy in the couple's life, and thing got worse when Kajol suffered another miscarriage only a year later.

However, Ajay and Kajol held strong together, and the couple was soon blessed with two great kids, Nysa and Yug, who completed their family.

Finally, Kajol shared a beautiful and loving message for her husband, saying that they had been by each other's side through so much. They even started a company together and now Ajay was on his 100th film, and every day they were trying to build something new. She added that life with him was content.

Though, they were not overly romantic, they cared about each other deeply. The actor ended the post by stating that she was thinking about how Ajay owed her a trip to Egypt.

