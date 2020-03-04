The Debate
Anusha Dandekar’s Candid Pictures That Will Melt Your Heart

Television News

Anusha Dandekar is a popular actor and video jockey. Here are some of the actor's best candid pictures that you should not miss. Read on.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a multi-talented personality. Besides being an actor, she is a renowned video jockey and a singer. Dandekar made her Bollywood debut with Ananat Balani’s 2003 Mumbai Matinee. She also garnered immense appreciation for her portrayal of Jenny in Viruddh, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Sanjay Dutt and Sharmila Tagore in pivotal roles. 

Anusha Dandekar kick-started her music journey with Better Than Your Ex in 2012. Moreover, she is quite active on social media. Dandekar engages with her fans and posts her incredible pictures regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of her candid pictures from Instagram that you must check out. 

Here are Anusha Dandekar’s candid pictures that will melt your heart 

1. A throwback picture 

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram and shared a picture of her mother. On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, she posted a throwback snap. This photo also features her childhood version beside her mother. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

2. Anusha Dandekar’s candid picture with Karan Kundra

The duo can be seen walking with a pram in this picture. Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra have donned cool hoodie outfits. They are also playing with their pet dog in the pram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

3. Amid water 

Dandekar is sitting on a boat. She can be seen looking somewhere else in the picture. She has kept her hair open and has worn a casual outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also read: Anusha Dandekar's PDA With MTV Love School's Co-host Karan Kundra; See Pics

Also read: Anusha Dandekar Inspired Wedding Looks You Must Try This Season

4. Stopping the traffic with her gorgeous smile 

Anusha Dandekar can be seen standing in the middle of the road. She has donned patterned boots with a styled one-piece. Besides, she has also carried a splendid smile. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also read: Here Is Anusha Dandekar’s Fitness Mantra For Every Gym Enthusiast; Check Out The Videos

Also read: Anusha Dandekar's Youtube Video Sheds Light On The Importance Of Skincare

 

 

First Published:
