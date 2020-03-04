Anusha Dandekar is a multi-talented personality. Besides being an actor, she is a renowned video jockey and a singer. Dandekar made her Bollywood debut with Ananat Balani’s 2003 Mumbai Matinee. She also garnered immense appreciation for her portrayal of Jenny in Viruddh, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Sanjay Dutt and Sharmila Tagore in pivotal roles.

Anusha Dandekar kick-started her music journey with Better Than Your Ex in 2012. Moreover, she is quite active on social media. Dandekar engages with her fans and posts her incredible pictures regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of her candid pictures from Instagram that you must check out.

Here are Anusha Dandekar’s candid pictures that will melt your heart

1. A throwback picture

Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram and shared a picture of her mother. On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, she posted a throwback snap. This photo also features her childhood version beside her mother.

2. Anusha Dandekar’s candid picture with Karan Kundra

The duo can be seen walking with a pram in this picture. Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra have donned cool hoodie outfits. They are also playing with their pet dog in the pram.

3. Amid water

Dandekar is sitting on a boat. She can be seen looking somewhere else in the picture. She has kept her hair open and has worn a casual outfit.

4. Stopping the traffic with her gorgeous smile

Anusha Dandekar can be seen standing in the middle of the road. She has donned patterned boots with a styled one-piece. Besides, she has also carried a splendid smile.

