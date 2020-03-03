Here Is Anusha Dandekar’s Fitness Mantra For Every Gym Enthusiast; Check Out The Videos

VJ Anusha Dandekar is a famous name in the modelling industry. She is an Indo-Australian VJ, actor and singer who is currently hosting the show MTV Love School with Karan Kundra. She is also a mentor on MTV Supermodel of the Year, which also has Malaika Arora, Milinnd Soman and Masaba Gupta as judges.

Apart from reality shows, she is also known to be one of the fittest actors. Her passion to remain fit and healthy is also evident from her social media posts. Check out the posts on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram that provide a glimpse of her fitness routine.

Anusha Dandekar's fitness mantra that every fan should know

Tree Climbing: It is often said that embracing nature is the best way to remain fit and is highly beneficial to remain healthy. Apart from helping in eye-coordination and muscle strength, it is also a great exercise routine. In the above video, Anusha is seen climbing trees effortlessly.

Boxing: Boxing is a total body workout that enhances one's cardiovascular health and burns calories. The above video is one of the workout videos of the VJ boxing her way to fitness.

Handstand: One of the most under-rated exercises, the handstand is a total body workout. The exercise is great for upper body and it trains one's core muscles. It also aids in maintaining body balance. In the above video, one can see that Anusha is a pro when it comes to exercises.

