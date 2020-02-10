Anusha Dandekar Inspired Wedding Looks You Must Try This Season

Anusha Dandekar is a popular actor, video jockey, and singer. She marked her Bollywood debut with Anant Balani’s 2003 Mumbai Matinee and received appreciation for her role of Jenny in Viruddh. Dandekar also started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex. Besides her acting and singing career, the VJ is also known for her incredible fashion sense. Therefore, we have compiled some of her voguish traditional attires to inspire your bridal looks this wedding season.

1. White lehenga ensemble

Anusha Dandekar has made the best use of vibrant colours in her white lehenga. She has paired a strappy blouse with a skirt. Featuring fluorescent pink, pastel green, golden and blue floral embroidery, this dress looks immensely graceful. For a complete look, Dandekar has sported a broad Matha Tikka with this attire.

2. A white gown

Anusha Dandekar is acing the look in this traditional gown. This close necked white gown has a detailed design. Dandekar has tied her hair with curled up flicks falling on her face. She has accessorized statement earrings for a rounded off look.

3. A designer saree

The Viruddh actor has worn a ruffled saree from Nivedita Saboo Couture. Featuring a plunging neckline, the strappy blouse has frills on shoulders. To complete her rustic look, Anusha Dandekar has kept her short hair shaggy and opted for a nude makeup look.

4. The Greek goddess look

Anusha Dandekar is rocking the look in this gorgeous white ensemble. This dress has a green-hued pattern and a plunging neckline. She has accessorized pearl choker piece and headgear for a complete look.

5. A typical Marathi look

Dandekar is slaying the traditional avatar in this look. She has opted for a typical Marathi outfit and styled the same way. She has sported nose pin and a Bindi like Maharashtrians do.

