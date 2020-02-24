When Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'India's Next Top Model'; See Pictures

Actor, singer and VJ Anusha Dandekar is an inspiration to many young girls today. Her journey from a common Marathi family to her popularity in her field is undoubtedly inspirational. She is currently in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra and there are speculations about their wedding. Apart from her talent, she is also known for her fashion styles. Take a look at her outfits which she wore on the sets of MTV India’s Next Top Model.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Is Multi-faceted Personality And Here's Everything To Know About Her

Times when Anusha slayed on the sets of 'India's Next Top Model'

The actor looks charming in white checks palazzo which she paired with a black top. She wore silver stilettos. Anushka completed her look with a black and brown colour choker and went for a high bun.

The actor is seen wearing a long blue dress on the sets of the show. With long earrings and a wavy hairdo, she looks stunning in this outfit. She posed with Milind Soman who is wearing an all-black outfit.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Glamorous Model

In the above picture, the actor is posing with Dabboo Ratnani. She wore a black and white thigh high-slit dress for the picture. She went for a wavy hairstyle and black high heels to complete her look. Dabboo Ratnani is in a black pant-suit with a white shirt underneath.

The actor is looking pretty in this baby pink net high-slit outfit. She opted for nude makeup and wavy hairdo to accessorise her look. She also wore golden heels.

Anusha dons a silver shimmery dress. She wore a ring and black heels to complete her look. She opted for a ponytail and posed for a beautiful picture on the sets of the show.

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Adorable Pictures Make Fans Go ‘awwww!’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.