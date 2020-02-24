When Anusha Dandekar Slayed On The Sets Of 'India's Next Top Model'; See Pictures

Actor, singer and VJ Anusha Dandekar is an inspiration to many young girls today. Her journey from a common Marathi family to her popularity in her field is undoubtedly inspirational. She is currently in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra and there are speculations about their wedding. Apart from her talent, she is also known for her fashion styles. Take a look at her outfits which she wore on the sets of MTV India’s Next Top Model.
ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Is Multi-faceted Personality And Here's Everything To Know About Her
The actor looks charming in white checks palazzo which she paired with a black top. She wore silver stilettos. Anushka completed her look with a black and brown colour choker and went for a high bun.
The actor is seen wearing a long blue dress on the sets of the show. With long earrings and a wavy hairdo, she looks stunning in this outfit. She posed with Milind Soman who is wearing an all-black outfit.
ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Glamorous Model
In the above picture, the actor is posing with Dabboo Ratnani. She wore a black and white thigh high-slit dress for the picture. She went for a wavy hairstyle and black high heels to complete her look. Dabboo Ratnani is in a black pant-suit with a white shirt underneath.
The actor is looking pretty in this baby pink net high-slit outfit. She opted for nude makeup and wavy hairdo to accessorise her look. She also wore golden heels.
Anusha dons a silver shimmery dress. She wore a ring and black heels to complete her look. She opted for a ponytail and posed for a beautiful picture on the sets of the show.
ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'
ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Adorable Pictures Make Fans Go ‘awwww!’
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.